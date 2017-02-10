UVA Law School Share in Grant to Improve Eyewitness IDs

The University of Virginia School of Law is sharing in a $1.4 million grant to help end the problem of putting the wrong people behind bars.

UVA Law Professor Brandon Garrett says inaccurate eyewitness identifications are a leading cause of wrongful convictions. He's working with other UVA researchers as well as a professor in Utah.

The research team will consult with law enforcement, judges, lawyers, and other experts as part of a three year research process.