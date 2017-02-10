Quantcast

UVA Law School Share in Grant to Improve Eyewitness IDs

Posted: Updated:
UVA Law Professor Brandon Garrett UVA Law Professor Brandon Garrett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia School of Law is sharing in a $1.4 million grant to help end the problem of putting the wrong people behind bars.

UVA Law Professor Brandon Garrett says inaccurate eyewitness identifications are a leading cause of wrongful convictions. He's working with other UVA researchers as well as a professor in Utah.

The research team will consult with law enforcement, judges, lawyers, and other experts as part of a three year research process.

  • UVA Law School Share in Grant to Improve Eyewitness IDsMore>>

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

    Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.