VSP Close Nelson County Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run Case

The case of a fatal 2015 hit-and-run crash in Nelson County that left a 21-year-old man dead is now closed.

After a year-long investigation by Virginia State Police, the county's commonwealth's attorney says there's not enough evidence to criminally charge anyone in connection with the death of Daniel Rasnake.

Police say in December 2015, Rasnake was driving on Route 6 when he ran off the side and crashed. Another vehicle then struck Rasnake as he was walking along the side of the road and fled the scene.

Rasnake died at the scene.