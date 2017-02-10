Second Man Charged in Shooting at Augusta County Rest Area

A man shot by Virginia State Police on Interstate 81 Sunday, February 5, is now facing a criminal charge.

Virginia State Police responded to a call around 10 p.m. Sunday, February 5, for a suspicious person at the Mount Sidney rest area. According to officials, one of two men – 34-year-old Shaun A. Riley of Elton - ran away from a state trooper when he began to question them.

Investigators say a state trooper shot Riley after he acted erratically and pulled a knife.

Riley is being treated for serious injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

He faces one felony count of attempted malicious wounding of a police officer.

The second man, 34-year-old Jason P. Hess of Bluefield, is being charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.