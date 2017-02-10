'Psychic' Sandra Marks' Husband Sentenced

The man who helped his wife scam clients at their palm reading business in Albemarle County is heading to prison.

Forty-three-year-old Donnie Stephen Marks learned his sentence in a federal courtroom Friday, February 10. He and his wife, 42-year-old Sandra Marks (aka Catherine Marks), were the owners of Readings by Catherine on Route 29.

Sandra pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count money laundering back in May 2016. A federal grand jury had indicted her on 31 counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud and one count of money laundering.

She admitted in court to convincing several clients to wire or mail her thousands of dollars and property including jewelry.

The Marks family used the cash to buy expensive cars and other luxury items.

Sandra Marks received a sentence of 30 months.

Donnie Marks will spend 33 months in prison for his role in the scheme. He also pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of money laundering.

"God gives me strength. I'm pretty sure he has a big plan for us," he said outside court.

According to authorities, Donnie Marks admitted that he managed Sandra Marks’ work, opened business bank accounts and transferred funds between business and personal bank accounts.

"I just wish I could get the clients, the victims, their money back sooner," said the defendant.

"People need to be careful about their dealings with people like this. These people were very good at persuading their clients to part with lots of money," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Huber.

The judge is adamant about Donnie and Sandra Marks paying back their victims. The family is on the hook for nearly $5.5 million in restitution.

Prosecutors would not say whether the investigation into the operation is entirely closed.