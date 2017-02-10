Federal Judge Delaying Decision in Va. Case Against Pres. Trump

A federal judge is putting off making a decision on a Virginia case about President Trump's travel ban.

Lawyers for the state say the ban violates the U.S. Constitution.

Michael Kelly, spokesman for Virginia's Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, said Friday's hearing in federal court in a Washington suburb poses the most significant state challenge yet.

Virginia's challenge comes after a federal appeals court in San Francisco refused Thursday to reinstate the ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The judge hearing the case in Virginia indicated the ruling would “not come overnight in the commonwealth.”

She also noted the Trump Administration's ban has several “defects.”

