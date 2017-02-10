Quantcast

Tom Garrett Discusses Trump's Strategy on Court Ruling

Posted: Updated:
Tom Garrett speaking on CNN Friday Tom Garrett speaking on CNN Friday
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

In the wake of an appeals court upholding the blockage of President Trump's immigration executive order, Virginia's 5th District Congressman, Tom Garrett (R) is speaking out.

He told CNN on Friday morning what he thinks President Trump should do about it.

Garrett spoke about everything from the relationship between America and China and also said Trump should rewrite that immigration ban.

On Thursday evening, a three-judge panel came to a unanimous decision to keep the restraining order against that controversial immigration action.

Garrett was asked about the unanimous vote, and whether Trump should take it to the Supreme Court.

"Ultimately the easiest thing to do is to rewrite it but if you look at the law I believe its subsection F of 11-82 of the U.S. code, it essentially says the president may do what the president chooses to do," said Garrett.

Trump responded Thursday to the ruling on Twitter saying:

The Department of Justice says its reviewing the court's decision.

  • Tom Garrett Discusses Trump's Strategy on Court RulingMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.