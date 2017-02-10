Tom Garrett Discusses Trump's Strategy on Court Ruling

In the wake of an appeals court upholding the blockage of President Trump's immigration executive order, Virginia's 5th District Congressman, Tom Garrett (R) is speaking out.

He told CNN on Friday morning what he thinks President Trump should do about it.

Garrett spoke about everything from the relationship between America and China and also said Trump should rewrite that immigration ban.

On Thursday evening, a three-judge panel came to a unanimous decision to keep the restraining order against that controversial immigration action.

Garrett was asked about the unanimous vote, and whether Trump should take it to the Supreme Court.

"Ultimately the easiest thing to do is to rewrite it but if you look at the law I believe its subsection F of 11-82 of the U.S. code, it essentially says the president may do what the president chooses to do," said Garrett.

Trump responded Thursday to the ruling on Twitter saying:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The Department of Justice says its reviewing the court's decision.