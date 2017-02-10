Candidate Perriello Weighs in on Charlottesville Statue Controversy

One of the candidates running to be Virginia's next governor is weighing in on a controversial decision made by Charlottesville officials.

Democrat Tom Perriello stopped by NBC29 Friday, February 10, to talk about several issues he has been seeing as he campaigns.

Perriello, a native of Charlottesville and a former 5th District representative, says he supports the decision to have the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee moved.

“I think how we memorialize the past says a lot about our future, and I know Virginia's future is one that's inclusive. It's one that's got be to be based on justice and fairness, and I these are steps in the right direction,” he said.

Perriello acknowledges there has been a lot of debate over the statues, but he thinks one of the most important things about City Council's three to two vote was that it came on the heels of some extensive community discussion.

The candidate also says he's been inspired by a number of protests he's seen across the country in reaction to some of the early steps taken by President Donald Trump.

Perriello is up against Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam for the Democratic nomination for governor.