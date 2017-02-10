LCEC Supporting Local Foster Care Initiative the 'Bluebird Project'

An organization wants to help foster children in Charlottesville by appealing to people's inner artist.

The Bluebird Project was created by the Foster Care Adoption Awareness Coalition, which is made up of a couple different nonprofit organizations. The project's goal is to create a "bluebird" for every single child in foster care in central Virginia.

The Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center in Charlottesville is lending a hand to the project.

"We're offering the chance for people to come in and mark their bluebirds to donate to the parade that's going to happen in May," said Alexandria Searls.

The center hopes to help create hundreds of unique bluebirds.

"A child needs to know they're important, that their individuality is important," Searls said.

The project is the brain child of Marnie Allen with the Community Attention Foster Families program. "We really want to do something that would touch the community in a way that would raise awareness and engage people," she said.

Allen says whether you're an artist, or an artist at heart, everyone can raise awareness for foster children in the area.

"If this is all they can do is create a bluebird, it's still helping to raise awareness," said Allen.

You can create your own "bluebird" artwork to donate at the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center now through March 18.