JMU Men's Basketball Falls 88-73 at UNCW

JMU ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

WILMINGTON, N.C. - James Madison could not bounce back from a first half that saw UNCW go 16-of-25 (64 percent) from the field, as the Dukes dropped an 88-73 Colonial Athletic Association decision on Thursday night at Trask Coliseum.



The Dukes (7-19, 5-8 CAA) struggled to slow down the UNCW (22-4, 11-2 CAA) offense, which came into the contest averaging 86.1 points per game, as the Seahawks shot 55.4 percent (31-of-56) from the field on the evening. JMU went 17-of-29 (58.6 percent) from the field after halftime to no avail.



Senior forwards Paulius Satkus and Dimitrije Cabarkapa each scored 13 points on the evening, with all 26 coming in the second half. Senior guard Shakir Brown scored 13 of his own, matching Satkus with a team-high five boards, while junior guard Joey McLean added 10.



The Seahawks roared out of the gates, hitting nine of their first 11 shots, including four three-pointers to put JMU in a 23-12 hole just 9:04 into the contest. UNCW would push its advantage to as much as 45-21 late in the period.



After the break, the Dukes cut into the lead, making it 49-34 at the 16:27 mark as they scored 10 of the first 12 points in the second half, including eight from Satkus.



Shortly after that, McLean converted a four-point play to cut things to 58-44 with 13:47 on the clock, but that would be the closest the Dukes got. UNCW would push its advantage to as many 28 (88-60) before the Dukes scored the final 13 points of the contest to end things at 88-73.



UNCW had a balanced attack once again, putting four players in double figures. C.J. Bryce led the way with 19 points, while Denzel Ingram added 15.



QUOTING COACH ROWE

"That was a really good team on the road and we just didn't quite have the focus and discipline we needed tonight. Teams like this are going to continue to put the pressure on you and they made a lot of shots in this one."



CAA STANDINGS

11-2 | UNCW

10-3 | College of Charleston

8-5 | Towson

7-6 | Elon

7-6 | Northeastern

7-6 | William & Mary

5-8 | James Madison

4-9 | Hofstra

3-10 | Drexel

3-10 | Delaware



UP NEXT

The Dukes will return home over the weekend, welcoming Northeastern to the Convocation Center for a crucial matchup at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. On Thursday, the Huskies used a buzzer-beater to knock off College of Charleston on the road and improve to 7-6 in league play.