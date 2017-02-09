Staunton City, School Leaders Discuss Budget

City and school leaders in Staunton sat down to talk about money Thursday night.

The Staunton School Board is still waiting on numbers from Richmond, so they talked about what next year's budget might look like and what they'd like to accomplish. That includes a three percent raise for teachers and support staff.

School Board Chair Ron Ramsey says the meeting is really about keeping communication open between the two bodies.

"We work together. Everyone's goal is what's best for the city,” Ramsey said. “We have slightly different focus - the school board is looking specifically for the education of the children of the community, council has that under their aegis but a lot of other things too. So, there's common goals.”

The school board will take a closer look at the budget during their work session Monday, February 13, following their monthly meeting.