Quantcast

Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidate Talks About Marijuana

Posted: Updated:
Jeff Fogel speaking to marijuana legalization advocates Jeff Fogel speaking to marijuana legalization advocates
Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Candidate Jeff Fogel Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Candidate Jeff Fogel
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Jeff Fogel, candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth’s attorney, spoke to a group of marijuana legalization advocates Thursday night.
    
Fogel is running on a platform that includes a promise not to prosecute possession of marijuana within the city.

He also supports marijuana legalization nationwide, noting that taking the drug off the black market could reduce crime.

“It really does seem strange that you would have a substance that is a crime in some places in the United States and not in other places and Virginia is obviously one of those places where it continues to be a crime,” Fogel said.

Fogel also told the group that not prosecuting marijuana possession will leave many more resources to go after violent criminals and make Charlottesville safer.

  • Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidate Talks About MarijuanaMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.