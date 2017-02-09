Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidate Talks About Marijuana

Jeff Fogel, candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth’s attorney, spoke to a group of marijuana legalization advocates Thursday night.



Fogel is running on a platform that includes a promise not to prosecute possession of marijuana within the city.

He also supports marijuana legalization nationwide, noting that taking the drug off the black market could reduce crime.

“It really does seem strange that you would have a substance that is a crime in some places in the United States and not in other places and Virginia is obviously one of those places where it continues to be a crime,” Fogel said.

Fogel also told the group that not prosecuting marijuana possession will leave many more resources to go after violent criminals and make Charlottesville safer.