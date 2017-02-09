Quantcast

Driver, Monticello High Swim Team, Coaches Honored After Bus Fire

Posted: Updated:
The Monticello High School swim team, its coaches, and a bus driver were honored Thursday The Monticello High School swim team, its coaches, and a bus driver were honored Thursday
School bus fire on Interstate 64 (FILE) School bus fire on Interstate 64 (FILE)
C.R. Cardinal, bus driver C.R. Cardinal, bus driver
Kendall Walin, smelled smoke on bus Kendall Walin, smelled smoke on bus
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The students who survived a school bus fire in Albemarle County four weeks ago reunited with the bus driver credited with saving them.

On Friday, January 13, a school bus carrying the Monticello High School swim team to a meet in Bridgewater caught on fire on Interstate 64.

Thursday night, the swim team, its coaches, and the driver of the school bus were honored by the Albemarle County School Board with a proclamation to their heroism. School board members said it was their quick thinking that saved their lives and that's what they were honored for.

After the proclamation and handshakes, the students reunited with the driver whose quick thinking saved them.

“It’s special but I feel I didn't anything that I normally would just do,” said C.R. Cardinal, bus driver.

Kendall Walin, a senior at MHS, was the one that said she smelled smoke.

“She'll never forget. Your eyes in the rear view mirror, like when she was yelling fire,” said Michelle Walin, Kendall’s mother.

“Yeah, you looked up real quick,” said Kendall Walin.

“Yeah, and I looked in the mirror and said, ‘Yeah it's bad,’” said Cardinal.

Michelle Walin thanked Cardinal for taking care of both of her daughters who were on that bus that night.

“We’re lucky. Both of our girls were on that bus. That’s our family,” Michelle Walin said.

The county is still waiting on the insurance payments to come through on the bus to replace it.

The fire marshal’s office said a faulty fuel line injector was responsible for the fire and the bus had passed all inspections.

  • Driver, Monticello High Swim Team, Coaches Honored After Bus FireMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.