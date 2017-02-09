Driver, Monticello High Swim Team, Coaches Honored After Bus Fire

The Monticello High School swim team, its coaches, and a bus driver were honored Thursday

The students who survived a school bus fire in Albemarle County four weeks ago reunited with the bus driver credited with saving them.

On Friday, January 13, a school bus carrying the Monticello High School swim team to a meet in Bridgewater caught on fire on Interstate 64.

Thursday night, the swim team, its coaches, and the driver of the school bus were honored by the Albemarle County School Board with a proclamation to their heroism. School board members said it was their quick thinking that saved their lives and that's what they were honored for.

After the proclamation and handshakes, the students reunited with the driver whose quick thinking saved them.

“It’s special but I feel I didn't anything that I normally would just do,” said C.R. Cardinal, bus driver.

Kendall Walin, a senior at MHS, was the one that said she smelled smoke.

“She'll never forget. Your eyes in the rear view mirror, like when she was yelling fire,” said Michelle Walin, Kendall’s mother.

“Yeah, you looked up real quick,” said Kendall Walin.

“Yeah, and I looked in the mirror and said, ‘Yeah it's bad,’” said Cardinal.

Michelle Walin thanked Cardinal for taking care of both of her daughters who were on that bus that night.

“We’re lucky. Both of our girls were on that bus. That’s our family,” Michelle Walin said.

The county is still waiting on the insurance payments to come through on the bus to replace it.

The fire marshal’s office said a faulty fuel line injector was responsible for the fire and the bus had passed all inspections.