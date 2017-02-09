Quantcast

Thursday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Darius George scored 26 points for R.E. Lee Darius George scored 26 points for R.E. Lee
Emily Maupin scored 37 points for Covenant Emily Maupin scored 37 points for Covenant

BOYS BASKETBALL
  Conference 36 Semifinals
R.E. Lee 123, Stuarts Draft 78          Darius George 26 points
East Rockingham 67, Page County 61

  Jefferson District Consolation
Powhatan 67, Monticello 57              Ukari Brooks 24 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL
  Conference 35 Tournament
Strasburg 38, Madison County 28      Makayla Taylor 10 points

  Jefferson District Consolation
Powhatan 43, Monticello 39

Covenant 69, Virginia Episcopal         Emily Maupin 37 points
Miller School 61, Eastern Mennonite 23

