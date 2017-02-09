UVA Women's Basketball Falls at #16 Miami 63-52

Breyana Mason and the 'Hoos Lose at #16 Miami

The UVa women's basketball team lost to #16 Miami Thursday night 63-52 in Coral Gables.

Miami scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed. Virginia committed 23 turnovers and shot just 34.4 percent.

Virginia's J'Kyra Brown led the 'Hoos with 15 points off the bench. Lauren Moses had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Breyana Mason had 11.

Virginia trailed by eight at halftime. The 'Hoos got as close as five points in the third quarter.

Miami was led by Adrienee Motley and Jessica Thomas with 15 points each.

Virginia falls to 4-7 in the ACC. The 'Hoos next game is Sunday at home against Wake Forest.