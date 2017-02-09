General Assembly May Vote to Reform Restoration of Rights

A bill is moving forward to make major changes to the process ex-felons go through to get their voting and other civil rights back in the commonwealth.

Republicans in the General Assembly say they want more consistent rules in place to restore rights after Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe restored so many through sweeping executive action last year.

After legal wrangling for months in the Virginia Supreme Court, GOP lawmakers behind this provision say there have been too many changes to the procedure from one administration to the next.

The state Senate narrowly approved the resolution that would take away some power from the executive branch on this process.

The legislation aims to require governors to set up a process to automatically restore rights for nonviolent felons.

Upon completion of their sentences and probation, they would need to pay off outstanding fines, court costs or restitution.

But the effort would also restrict the governor's ability to restore rights, a process that currently has little oversight from other branches of government.

For violent felons - as defined by the General Assembly - the measure would mandate a five-year wait following the completion of a sentence and any probation.

Some Democrats likened these proposals to voter suppression.

“This is a cynical, dishonest and disingenuous proposal that the people of Virginia will surely reject,” said 2nd District Senator Mamie Locke (D).

3rd District Senator Thomas Norment (R) defended the resolution, saying there must be accountability for people who break the law.

“That barrier exists because you broke the law. You broke the law, and that's what creates the barrier not any Senate Joint Resolution," he said.

The resolution is in a House sub-committee. Because this is a proposed constitutional amendment, it would need approval from the full General Assembly for this year and the next before posing this question to Virginia voters.