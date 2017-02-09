Augusta United Way President Stepping Down

The president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Augusta is leaving her post.

After seven and a half years running the organization, Cynthia Pritchard's last day is Friday, February 10.

Pritchard says there is a lot to be proud of, but one of the big things is the success of the Stuff the Bus event. It grew from $5,000 in collected school supplies just a few years ago to more than $60,000 worth.

“There’s so many little things from having an impact agenda, to having better... running a better operation, to training and all those sort of business things,” Pritchard said. “But ultimately, you can't do what I do if you don't have people. I’m proud of the people that have been here and supported me and the friendships I’ve made and I think things that will last my lifetime.”

Pritchard’s next role will be the president and CEO of the Delaware Grant Makers Association.