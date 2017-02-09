Quantcast

Augusta United Way President Stepping Down

Cynthia Pritchard, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Augusta Cynthia Pritchard, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Augusta
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Augusta is leaving her post.

After seven and a half years running the organization, Cynthia Pritchard's last day is Friday, February 10.

Pritchard says there is a lot to be proud of, but one of the big things is the success of the Stuff the Bus event. It grew from $5,000 in collected school supplies just a few years ago to more than $60,000 worth.

“There’s so many little things from having an impact agenda, to having better... running a better operation, to training and all those sort of business things,” Pritchard said. “But ultimately, you can't do what I do if you don't have people.  I’m proud of the people that have been here and supported me and the friendships I’ve made and I think things that will last my lifetime.”

Pritchard’s next role will be the president and CEO of the Delaware Grant Makers Association.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

