Volunteers Deliver Donated Blankets Throughout Central Va.

Volunteers unloading boxes of blankets in the parking lot of Covenant Church in Albemarle County

Thousands of people in central Virginia are a little bit warmer thanks to donations to multiple community organizations.

Dozens of volunteers met in the parking lot of Covenant Church in Albemarle County Thursday morning to unload more than 500 boxes of wool blankets.

The volunteers then spent the day taking those 4,158 blankets to homeless shelters, churches and organizations to several counties and cities.

"They've been going to Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, Staunton, Nelson, Fluvanna, Orange,” listed Harold Bare, senior pastor.

"We have a lot of people in Nelson that are living under poverty scale, so they need blankets just like everybody else," said Russ Simpson with Apple Shed.

Twenty-six boxes were taken to the Salvation Army in Charlottesville, where staff say the gift came at the perfect time.

“We have outside folks when the shelter is full, and they're staying outside in a tent or what have you," said Sandra Walker with the Salvation Army.

Twenty boxes were dropped off at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church.

One volunteer took 400 blankets to a homeless shelter in the Shenandoah Valley.

Other organizations that received blankets include PACEM, Jefferson Area CHIP, and a host of other churches.

The donated blankets came all the way up from Houston, where Covenant Church has a partner ministry. This is the first time Covenant Church has organized this service project.