Albemarle County School Board to Vote to Appropriate Funds for School Buses

Albemarle County Public Schools will be discussing transportation funding on Thursday night. The funding will specifically focus on school buses.

School officials are also waiting to see how much insurance cash will come in to replace a bus that burned on Interstate-64. The burned bus was 12-years-old, and most buses are replaced after 15 years.

There is also an urgent need to hire additional drivers.

"We have about 220 employees, 150 bus drivers, and we are about 8 bus drivers short," said Jim Foley, the director of transportation at Albemarle County Public Schools.

Another part of the schools transportation plan is to buy 12 buses each year. Foley says that helps keep things consistent to prevent wild swings in the budget.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Lane Auditorium, and the school board will vote on appropriating $118,000.