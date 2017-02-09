Quantcast

Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Students Discuss Education, Economy

Posted: Updated:
High school students from Albemarle County and Charlottesville met at the Boars Head Inn Thursday High school students from Albemarle County and Charlottesville met at the Boars Head Inn Thursday
Alden English of the Public Education Foundation Alden English of the Public Education Foundation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

High school students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are teaming up with the business community to find solutions for improving education and the economy.

Dozens of students, teachers, and business professionals gathered at the Boar's Head Inn Thursday to exchange ideas about bridging the digital divide, building a workforce, and expanding access to cultural opportunities.

The event was organized by the Public Education Foundation.

“This is a public speaking exercise for the students, it's also... they've been working hard in the classroom coming up with solutions, possible solutions to these issues facing our community and this is a forum for them to express their ideas and interact with people outside of the classroom,” said Alden English of the Public Education Foundation.

The Public Education foundation is a nonprofit that supports the public school system in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

  • Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Students Discuss Education, EconomyMore>>

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

    Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.