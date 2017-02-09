Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Students Discuss Education, Economy

High school students from Albemarle County and Charlottesville met at the Boars Head Inn Thursday

High school students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are teaming up with the business community to find solutions for improving education and the economy.

Dozens of students, teachers, and business professionals gathered at the Boar's Head Inn Thursday to exchange ideas about bridging the digital divide, building a workforce, and expanding access to cultural opportunities.

The event was organized by the Public Education Foundation.

“This is a public speaking exercise for the students, it's also... they've been working hard in the classroom coming up with solutions, possible solutions to these issues facing our community and this is a forum for them to express their ideas and interact with people outside of the classroom,” said Alden English of the Public Education Foundation.

The Public Education foundation is a nonprofit that supports the public school system in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.