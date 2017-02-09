Third Annual Winter Songs Concert To Benefit Shelter For Help in Emergency

Joint Press Release from The Shelter for Help in Emergency and One Love Foundation:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – February 9, 2017 – Ten area young women’s choral ensembles representing nine schools will come together to present the third annual “Winter Songs” concert to benefit the Shelter for Help in Emergency on Saturday, February 25 at Monticello High School.

The Winter Songs concert, which will include performances by each individual chorus and a moving finale featuring all of the young women on stage, will include choirs from Albemarle High School, Burley Middle School, Charlottesville Day School, Charlottesville High School, Henley Middle School, Monticello High School, Orange County High School, Sutherland Middle School, and the University of Virginia.

While the concert is free, tax-deductible donations to the Shelter for Help in Emergency are encouraged at the door.

The event, created as a response to violence against women in this community and beyond, was conceived and is led by Craig Jennings, a choral teacher at Burley Middle School.

“In the wake of what seemed like an endless string of horrific events in our community including the senseless loss of vibrant young women like Yeardley Love and Hannah Graham, I wanted to provide students with an opportunity to use art to make a statement of support and of solidarity,” Jennings said. “What has emerged from this effort has been truly remarkable both from an artistic and from a community standpoint, and this promises to be one of our largest and best events yet.”

“This concert is a powerful example of the way music can bring people together to draw much needed attention to one of the most important causes in our community, and our world, today,” said Shelter for Help in Emergency Executive Director Cartie Lominack.

“The remarkable talent on that stage is matched only by the incredible hearts of the students and educators who donate their time and energy to make this event happen, and we look forward to what we know will be a wonderful concert.”

This year’s Winter Songs event will also feature a guest speaker from the One Love Foundation, who will meet with the young women during a special workshop that will precede the performance. The One Love Foundation was created in memory of the late Yeardley Love.

For more information on Shelter for Help in Emergency, visit www.shelterforhelpinemergency.org.

For more information on the One Love Foundation, visit www.joinonelove.org.