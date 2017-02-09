PVCC's Showing of "Hidden Figures" Rescheduled for March 17

Press Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Free Movie Friday showing of the critically acclaimed drama, “Hidden Figures,” originally scheduled for Feb. 17, has been rescheduled for March 17. The sci-fi drama, “Arrival,” will be shown in its place.

Starring Amy Adams, Forest Whitaker and Jeremy Renner, “Arrival” tells the story of linguistics professor Louise Banks, who is tasked with interpreting an alien language after the arrival of 12 mysterious spaceships.

“Arrival” will be shown on Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m., in the Main Stage Theatre in the V. Earl Dickinson Building on PVCC’s Main Campus in Charlottesville. The event is free and is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

“Hidden Figures,” which was originally scheduled to be February’s free movie, will be shown on Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m., in PVCC’s V. Earl Dickinson Building. Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, “Hidden Figures” tells the true life story of the female African-American mathematicians who played a vital role in the development of NASA’s space program.

Sponsored by PVCC’s Student Art Club, the Free Movie Fridays series is held once a month during the fall and spring semesters. For more information, contact Beryl Solla, PVCC professor of art, at 434.961.5362, or email bsolla@pvcc.edu. PVCC’s spring 2017 line-up of visual and performing arts events is available online at www.pvcc.edu/performingarts.