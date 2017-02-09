Central Virginia Schools Taking Part in Annual Food Drive

Central Virginia Schools Taking Part in Annual Food DrivePosted: Updated:
Students in central Virginia can help put food on the table for families in need.
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is holding its annual Neighbors-4-Neighbor School Food Drive.
The drive started seven years ago when a ninth-grade student in Albemarle County came up with an idea to help the food bank.
The food bank is currently trying to recruit both private and public schools in central Virginia. It is looking to expand from mainly Albemarle County schools to surrounding counties like Orange, Buckingham, and Madison.
“You can think about young children going to school who don't have enough food in their cupboards - what do they want? Peanut butter and jelly, tuna fish, soups, cereals, paper products, toiletries, just about anything pasta, beans, all those items would be great,” said philanthropy chair Karen Ratzlaff.
The drive hopes to feed people from 60 different food bank partner pantries in central Virginia.
Reported by Madison Carter
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story
