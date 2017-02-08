Quantcast

Wednesday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Girls Basketball
St. Anne's-Belfield 52, Trinity Christian School 46

  Jefferson District Tournament Semifinals
2) Western Albemarle 37, 3) Albemarle 27
4) Louisa County 47, 1) Charlottesville 45

Boys Basketball
St. Christopher's 54, Woodberry Forest 48

