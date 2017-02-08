Albemarle BOS Approves Oakleigh, Foothills Developments

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted to approve two developments at a meeting Wednesday night.

Supervisors voted on both the Oakleigh development just off Rio Road and the Foothills development in Crozet.

The Oakleigh project goes back to 2009 when it was approved as a neighborhood with town homes, apartments, and office space. In the new version approved Wednesday, developers added an assisted living facility.

Attorneys and developers for the project presented the updated site plans to the board, including a 3-D model of the plans. It includes six town homes, office space with loft apartments above, and the assisted living facility at the back of the property run by the Blake Company.

“We are thrilled with the folks from the Blake Company, who are here and want to develop the property with an assisted living facility. They have it under contract. We're very excited to move forward on it and we have every reason to believe it's going to happen,” said Valerie Long, attorney for Oakleigh project.

Supervisors had minor concerns about emergency exits, trees, and the cash proffers for the county, but after slight changes the board unanimously approved the site plan with the new assisted living facility.

Over 100 people could be moving into the development and supervisors noted that the addition of the assisted living facility will fill a need in Albemarle County because there is a currently a shortage of assisted living facilities, especially in memory care programs.

Supervisors also voted unanimously to approve the Foothills development.

The board agreed to rezone 39 acres so developers can build 180 homes on the property.

Neighbors previously voiced concern that too many people would move into the development because the plan allows for more than one home per acre.