Albemarle BOS Approves Oakleigh, Foothills Developments

Albemarle BOS Approves Oakleigh, Foothills DevelopmentsPosted: Updated: Feb 08, 2017 10:29 PM
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved two developments Wednesday night
3-D plans for the Oakleigh Development off Rio Road
Valerie Long, attorney for Oakleigh project
Plans for the Foothills Development in Crozet
Albemarle BOS Approves Oakleigh, Foothills DevelopmentsMore>>
Reported by Nora Neus
Reported by Nora Neus
Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.Full Story
Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via Email, Twitter or Facebook.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.