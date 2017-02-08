Construction on Augusta Co. Elementary Schools On Time, On Budget

Two Augusta County elementary schools under construction are both on time and on budget according to the school superintendent.

Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School and Riverheads Elementary School are both getting brand new identical schools to replace the outdated pod schools. The only difference between the two is on the face - Riverheads red and Cassell blue.

Augusta County Schools Superintendent Eric Bond says the construction focus at the schools is moving inside and they'll be ready for students next fall.

“Construction is going well. We've been blessed with some decent weather here this winter, so that's helped matters quite a bit,” Bond said. “Progress is being made and everything is looking good.”

Bond updated county leaders during the Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday night.

He expects a smooth transition next fall.