New Era of UVA Men's Lacrosse Starts Saturday with Season Opener

A new era in UVa lacrosse begins this weekend. New head coach Lars Tiffany leads the 14th ranked Wahoos into Baltimore for a season-opening showdown Saturday against 6th ranked Loyola.

No one knows exactly what to expect from this year's team, except they'll likely be involved in some high-scoring games.

Tiffany is an innovative coach who brings a fast-break, up-tempo style of offense to UVa.

UVa senior midfielder Will McNamara says, " A new adjustment, it's been fast, fast and fun if I can use two words I think that's what it would be, fast and fun and energetic."

UVa senior defenseman Tanner Scales says, "I think it's a players dream, it's the way the game is supposed to be played, fast up and down, not a lot of set offense or anything."

Virginia senior Zed Williams led all UVA midfielders last season with 22 goals. This year's he's changing positions, switching to attack.

UVa head coach Lars Tiffany says, "The rest of the world is going to finally see Zed Williams for the man that he can be as an attackman. He should be near the goal, being creative, letting his style of play to be released upon our opponent. He's poised, he's on the doorstep for his final year here to really make a run at being one of the best players in the game."

The 'Hoos are unproven at goalie. Will Railey will likely start, after last year's starter Matt Barrett was dismissed from the program.

Tiffany says, "The big question mark is the goalie because our system exaggerates the number of shots we take and we face. Do we have that goalie here? That has yet to be seen, but it does put a lot of pressure on that goalie, he has to be emotionally tough because he's going to see more rubber than normal."

The 'Hoos return much of their attack from last season including senior Ryan Lukacovic, who had 20 goals and 16 assists and Canadian Joe French. This year's team will likely be many high-scoring games.

Scales says, "As defenders we're not trying to give up goals but I think coach Tiffany does a great job of constantly instilling in us we just need to score more than they do."

For the first time in over two decades, Dom Starsia will not be on the sidelines Saturday coaching the 'Hoos.

Tiffany says, "Saturday's going to be... I'm going to think about Dom a little bit more than I probably will the rest of my career here but I'm going to think about it a lot on Saturday because this is his team that I've inherited and we've inherited some really great players and a really good work ethic. We haven't had to come here to change the culture of work, that's been here, Dom instilled that. We've just changed the schemes and the style of play."