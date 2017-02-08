Plans Moving Forward to Expand Southwood Boys & Girls Club

Officials are giving the green light to expansion plans for an Albemarle County Boys & Girls Club.

The Albemarle County Planning Commission recently approved an expansion for the club’s location in the Southwood neighborhood.

The Boys & Girls Club says it has a waiting list nearly 100-students long. "We never like to have a waiting list," said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia CEO James Pierce.

An ongoing 10-year partnership between the club and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville hopes to get rid of the wait, and help the community.

Rush Otis, the director of land development and special projects for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, says the expansion plan will bring 100 kids off the wait list.

The plan includes a new 2800 square-foot building that will take advantage of unused land on the property.

“The Boys & Girls Club has come up time and time again as something they view as an asset in the community, so being able to serve even more children - even more youth - here on grounds, is an incredible gift," said Pierce.

The hope is to have the building in place by the summer. Both partners say they are excited to take new members soon.

"Sometime in 2017, we will look forward to welcoming 100 kids from right here in Southwood to become new members of the Boys & Girls Club," Pierce stated.

The expansion plan has yet to be scheduled to go before the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.