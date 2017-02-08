State Senate Takes Up Bill on Sexual Content in Schools

The Virginia Senate is taking up a bill that would require schools to notify parents of lesson plans that include sexually explicit content.

The Republican-majority House of Delegates approved the measure on a 73 to 25 vote. A similar bill got out of the General Assembly last year but was vetoed by the governor.

This year, 25th District Delegate Steve Landes (R) says the bill is much narrower in focus.

“I take offense to the individual parents that were concerned about this, that you described them as individuals who want to ban books when that's just not true,” Landes said.

Critics are raising similar concerns this time around.

“It is meant to suppress the teaching of certain texts without their regard to their literary merits,” said Delegate Alfonso Lopez, D- 49th District.

This year’s version of the bill would only mandate parental notification on reading material that involved rape, child sexual abuse, or other similar criminal offenses.