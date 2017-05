A Staunton man faces nearly five years behind bars for a brutal stabbing in Albemarle County.

Wednesday an Albemarle County Circuit Court judge sentenced Juan Rene Cruz Ramirez to 10 years behind bars, but five years and eight months of that were suspended.

The case stems from a fight in the 900 block of Somerset Court back on May 31, 2016. According to police, the 28-year-old victim suffered stab wounds to his face and head.

Ramirez entered an Alford plea in December, 2016, to malicious wounding. An Alford plea means he doesn't admit guilt, but admits there is enough evidence to convict him.