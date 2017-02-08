Quantcast

Sen. Kaine Concerned ACA Repeal May Worsen Opioid Crisis

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine U.S. Senator Tim Kaine
WASHINGTON, DC (WVIR) -

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is concerned what any repeal of the Affordable Care Act might mean for the ongoing opioid crisis.

Kaine says his fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill are "making progress" in their effort to convince congressional Republicans to not repeal the health care law – often called “Obamacare” - without a replacement.

The senator still worries about the future of those addicted to heroin and certain prescription drugs, should the law be repealed.

"I would say the opioid addiction crisis is probably the most significant public health emergency in the United States right now. If you measure an emergency by something that's come on strong and really spiked up, that's affecting every corner of the country, rural, urban, suburban. It is a significant public health crisis," he said.

Kaine specifically worries about cutting healthcare services to those fighting addiction.

Many community centers also get funding through the Affordable Care Act to help battle the opioid crisis.

  • Reported by Sean Cudahy

    Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /

