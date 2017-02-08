Quantcast

Albemarle County Supervisors Discuss Public Transit

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is working on improving public transit as more people move to the area. After a work session Wednesday, they have a better understanding of the issues at hand.

Supervisors say they wanted to have the meeting to get a grasp on the issues facing the county before their joint meeting with the city of Charlottesville Tuesday, February 14.

Supervisors heard from Albemarle County Transportation Planner Kevin McDermott, the Director of Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) John Jones, and a representative from JAUNT.

The supervisors had a number of questions about how CAT operates because it's technically a department in the city of Charlottesville.

County supervisors are not always part of conversations about CAT’s operation.

“The county doesn't talk about transit as much as the city, so the board is not as informed about the funding and the service planning processes that CAT and JAUNT go through annually. This is kind of a pre-education meeting for them to understand going into the 14th,” said Brad Sheffield, Albemarle County supervisor.

It's important for the county to have that understanding before the meeting with the city on February 14 when they will be discussing the creation of a new regional transit authority. That would give the county more decision making power on transportation.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the CAT director also mentioned that CAT is looking at moving Route 9, which currently serves Greenbrier and Fashion Square Mall, to serve the new YMCA, which should be done in June.

  Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

