Charlottesville to Reconfigure Belmont Bridge Pedestrian Access

More restrictions are on the horizon for Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge.

Built in 1961, the city has announced a pedestrian reconfiguration plan as a result of safety concerns. The plan affects the southbound lanes of the Belmont Bridge.

Later in February, both drivers and pedestrians will notice a visible shift.

The city announced Wednesday that the sidewalk has become a safety concern. This is based on a recent inspection from the city's structural consulting firm.

Mid-Atlantic Engineering says the condition of the sidewalk has degraded but to keep pedestrian access over the bridge, engineers will now shift southbound traffic to the inside lane.

That will make way for pedestrians to use the outside southbound lane. Pedestrians will be protected by a continuous concrete barrier.

The city also says pavement markings and signage will be installed to clearly communicate the changes.

The northbound sidewalk has been closed for several years for a similar reason.

The bridge is set to be replaced but is still in the design phase.