Ribbon Cutting Held for Renovated Space for Breadworks Bakery & Deli

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Breadworks Bakery & Deli in Charlottesville Ribbon cutting ceremony at Breadworks Bakery & Deli in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville nonprofit that trains and hires people with disabilities is unveiling its latest project.

Breakworks Bakery & Deli cut the ribbon on its newly renovated retail space Wednesday, February 8.

Staff says the deli menu has been revamped, a new coffee bar is in place, limited seating added, and various breads line new shelves.

"It is a lot more comfortable and I'm enjoying how people walk in and give us thumbs up, or tell us how much they enjoy it. The ambiance is different, the feel is different, and I get the fortune to be here at night when there are few people around," said retail clerk Carroll Traunum.

The bakery and deli is a division of Worksource Enterprises, which has provided job training and employment to people with disabilities since 1967.

Workforce Enterprises says about 65 percent of the people it serves receive community job placement services to help them maintain employment with companies in the area.

