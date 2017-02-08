VA GOP Gubernatorial Candidates Release Statements on Lee Statue

Two Republicans running to be the next governor of Virginia are speaking out against Charlottesville’s decision to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee.

Earlier this week Charlottesville City Council voted to move the statue of the Confederate general and rename Lee Park. Candidates Denver Riggleman and Corey Stewart both issued statements Wednesday.

Riggleman said, in part, "not only are they standing in conflict with a number of Virginia’s laws, but they are spitting in the face of veterans of every conflict."

Stewart called the move "historical vandalism,” and said, in part, "You cannot revise history. Only tyrants attempt to erase history. This is tantamount to denouncing your own heritage."

You can read the full statements below:

Statement from Virginia Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Denver Riggleman: (Afton, VA) - In response to the Charlottesville government voting to take down the Robert E Lee Statue and renaming Lee Park, Denver Riggleman released the following statement: "This continued assault from Democrats on Virginia's history and heritage is unacceptable. As Governor, I will protect the monuments of our heritage, but not just of the Civil War mind you. As Governor, I would be willing to explore memorializing more of our history, not less. Instead of tearing down a statue of Robert E. Lee, which will cost residents over $300,000, why are they not looking to spend that money erecting a monument to Maggie L. Walker, a Virginian, an African American, and first female president of a bank in the United States? Not only are they standing in conflict with a number of Virginia's laws, but they are spitting in the face of veterans of every conflict - no reminder of any sacrifice by any veteran of any conflict should be torn down by the liberal thought police. And if Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer wants to keep poking the rest of Virginia in the eye with this sort of nonsense with our statues and making statements about Charlottesville being the "capital of resistance," he is going to wish that he would be allowed to make Charlottesville a sanctuary city, because I am coming. No more anarchy. No more lawlessness. No more of this nonsense. Virginians are tired of the tyranny of political correctness. So am I. It ends with a Riggleman administration."