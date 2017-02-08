Va. Woman to Serve 5 Months in Jail for Dumping Stillborn Baby

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) - A Rocky Mount woman is headed to jail for illegally disposing the remains of her stillborn child in a dumpster last year.

Media outlets report 25-year-old Katherine Dellis was sentenced Tuesday to serve five months in jail, with a little over 4 ½ years in suspended time.

Dellis pleaded guilty in December to one count of concealing a dead body.

Police said Dellis denied giving birth when she was admitted with severe bleeding to a hospital in February 2016.

Soon after, an infant was found dead in a trash container at a Blackwater collection site. A medical examiner said the baby had been stillborn.

Judge James Reynolds said that while there is no evidence Dellis caused the baby's death, the situation was still "a tragedy on any number of levels."

