Albemarle Co. School Board Approves Budget Request

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Albemarle County School Board voted 6 to 1 to approve the superintendent's budget request Tuesday night.

The board asked for $181 million to fund mostly personnel costs and a pilot program to add resources for academically under served students.

They also added one new request for a reserve fund to pay bus drivers.

None of this is set in stone, yet. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors still must approve it.

  Reported by Nora Neus

