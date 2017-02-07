Albemarle Co. School Board Approves Budget Request

Albemarle Co. School Board Approves Budget RequestPosted: Updated:
The Albemarle County School Board voted 6 to 1 to approve the superintendent's budget request Tuesday night.
The board asked for $181 million to fund mostly personnel costs and a pilot program to add resources for academically under served students.
They also added one new request for a reserve fund to pay bus drivers.
None of this is set in stone, yet. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors still must approve it.
Reported by Nora Neus
Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.Full Story
