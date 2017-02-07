Quantcast

Albemarle County Public Schools Responds to DeVos Confirmation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The United States Senate confirmed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence served as the tie-breaker after the senate was left in a 50-50 deadlock.

DeVos is a school choice activist and supports charter schools.

The Albemarle County Public Schools Chairwoman Kate Acuff says the county already has a strong legacy of school choice.

“One of her general themes is school choice and we have a lot of that in Albemarle County and we've been doing that for years, so I don't think it'll have much of an impact,” Acuff said.

Acuff points out that the county already has two of the nine charter schools in the state.

Students in Albemarle County Public Schools can also choose a number of individual specialization tracks like art.

