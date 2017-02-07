IRC Faces Uncertain Future With Trump's Travel Ban

The uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s travel ban is affecting the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Charlottesville and the refugees already living here.

The IRC says it has enjoyed an outpouring of support since Trump’s executive order, but the group still struggles to plan for an uncertain future.

The IRC’s central mission is to help new refugees resettle in the United States, but as the future of the country's refugee program is in flux so is the mission of the IRC.

The entryway of the IRC's Charlottesville office is packed with donations with the piles growing in the week since Trump signed the executive order temporarily halting refugee resettlement.

“It’s been extremely hectic, it's been a really busy week,” said Harriet Kuhr, IRC executive director.

Kuhr says thank you notes and cards have also been pouring in.

“People have just been sending us notes thanking us for our work. It's…so nice,” Kuhr said. “But of course we're balancing that with concerns of the people we work with who wonder what their future is and what's happening to their friends and family that they're hoping will following them.”

The support comes as the IRC is trying to figure out its role during Trump's presidency, especially following his executive order temporarily halting the refugee program.

“There’s nothing that will make up for knowing that loss and concern for the people that we really want to come, but hopefully it'll give us opportunities to just find new patterns and new supporters and look at how we can enrich what we do for the people who are here now,” Kuhr said.

Kuhr says the IRC isn't going anywhere, but its goals may need to shift.

“Maybe there's projects we can pick up that we can really work on to improve the lives of the people that are already here,” Kuhr said.

The IRC offices are bursting at the seams with donations, so they are asking if you'd like to help, to donate money online.