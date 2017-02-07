Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jefferson District Semifinals
Charlottesville 58, Western Albemarle 55  (OT)
Albemarle 62, Louisa County 61

Madison County 50, George Mason 47
Miller 64, Benedictine 61
Blue Ridge 79, Carlisle 36
St. Christopher's 64, Fork Union Military 57
East Rockingham 72, Buffalo Gap 30
Page County 61, Wilson Memorial 44
Spotswood 64, Harrisonburg 55
Stuarts Draft 77, Riverheads 60
Waynesboro 57, Broadway 49
Woodstock Central 58, William Monroe 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL
William Monroe 57, Central-Woodstock 37
George Mason 48, Madison County 21
R.E. Lee 46, Buffalo Gap 38
Stuarts Draft 59, Nelson County 6
Spotswood 61, Harrisonburg 41
Wilson Memorial 67, Page County 53
Fort Defiance 45, Turner Ashby 31

