Charlottesville, Groups Prepare Next Steps for Gen. Lee Statue

Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
- 1%
- 106 votes
- Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
- 4%
- 651 votes
- Remove the statue and rename the park
- 5%
- 845 votes
- Don't change anything
- 88%
- 14617 votes
- None of the above
- 3%
- 481 votes
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Historical Society Seeks to Add Monument to Civil War Park in Palmyra
A group in Fluvanna County wants to place a monument to the presidential proclamation that freed slaves in the same park as a memorial to the Confederacy.
Update: Judge Issues Temporary Injunction to Halt Lee Statue Removal
A Charlottesville judge says a Confederate statue cannot be touched, for now, after issuing a temporary injunction to halt the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Sell Statue by Bid, Rename Lee Park
Charlottesville City Council voted to sell the Robert E. Lee statue and remove it from downtown Charlottesville Monday night. It also voted unanimously to rename Lee Park.
Charlottesville City Council to Hear Options for Robert E. Lee Statue
Charlottesville City Council is proceeding with the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park, the question is how. Monday the city manager is bringing the legal and logistically possible options to council.
Groups File Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues
Charlottesville is facing its first lawsuit over City Council's decision to move a monument to Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee.
Va. Confederate Group Removes Flag, Vows to Raise it Again Soon
A pro-Confederate group in Virginia has taken down a large rebel flag, but says it intends to raise the banner again once the proper permits are obtained.
Cville Council Member Bob Fenwick to Vote to Move Robert E. Lee Statue
Charlottesville City Councilor Fenwick says he now plans on voting to move the Robert E. Lee statue; it's a change of heart that could help break a stalemate in council.
Blue Ribbon Commission Votes on Plans for Statues at Final Meeting
At its final meeting, the Blue Ribbon Commission voted to present two different options for Charlottesville City Council to consider with regard to the city's Confederate statues.
