Protest Held Outside Tom Garrett’s Albemarle County Office

People gather in Albemarle County to protest Tom Garrett's support for President Trump

More than 200 people took to the streets of Albemarle County Tuesday afternoon to protest some of President Donald Trump's recent actions.

Two groups, Indivisible Charlottesville and Nelson Indivisible, led the demonstration.

Just after Trump issued his executive order limiting immigrants and refugees from entering the U.S., Virginia’s 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett (R) supported the president's actions.

Protesters don't agree with Trump’s actions and they want Garrett to rescind his support for the president on several matters.

"We believe that Congressman Garrett should resist the Trump agenda,” said David Singerman of Indivisible Charlottesville.

Protesters marched up Rio Road West raising their voices in chants, carrying signs, and singing.

Taking their place outside Garrett’s office, protestors met one-on-one with his staff to share testimonials and voice their concerns.

“They're incredibly kind people. They are thoughtful and they listen. We're on different sides politically, but they are responsive,” said Kelsey Cowger, protester.

“It's not really about sitting here and arguing as much as saying why do we disagree, where can we find common ground. We're actually starting to find a little bit here and there,” said Andrew Griffin, Garrett’s communications director.

Staff at Garrett’s office say they have been receiving overwhelming support of Trump and the moves that he's making.

Protesters say they will continue to put pressure on the congressman anyway that they can.