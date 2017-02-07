Man Charged with Attempted Capital Murder of Law Enforcement Officer

A man arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Charlottesville is now charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

It comes as Charlottesville’s Commonwealth Attorney opens up about what happened that November night.

Twenty-five-year old Joshua Carter was originally charged with malicious wounding and firearms charges -- but now, a grand jury indicted him on the additional attempted murder charge.

According to prosecutors, Carter shot at a woman, grazing her legs at a home along 11th Street NW. When officers approached carter on foot, they repeatedly told him to show his hands.

NBC29 has been told Carter fired multiple shots at one of the officers, both then returned fire. Carter was hit and recovered at a hospital.

The commonwealth's attorney says the actions by both officers were appropriate and lawful. Therefore, neither will face any charges.