Press Release from the Waynesboro Fire Department:

At 2:06 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017 the Waynesboro Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 829 Frye Street. Upon arriving on the scene at 2:11 p. m. the first arriving fire apparatus discovered a two story, single family dwelling with no fire or smoke showing.

It was discovered upon investigation that the fire was contained to the back exterior of the structure and included a hot tub sitting on the concrete patio. The homeowner extinguished the fire using water from a garden hose prior to the fire department arriving on the scene. The Waynesboro Fire Department estimates the fire loss to be approximately $10,000.

No other fire departments responded to the scene. The fire department was assisted by the Waynesboro Police Department initially. The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional due to a mechanical failure with the hot tub. Please remember to never leave appliances unattended while they are operating, and ensure all appliances are properly serviced and maintained.