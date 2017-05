Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:



(Charlottesville, Va.)– Harry Stillerman has joined Piedmont Virginia Community College as the new vice president of institutional advancement and development.



Stillerman has more than 10 years of experience in fundraising and development and previously worked as the foundation director of Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, N.C.; as the development and college relations director at Mitchell Community College in Statesville, N.C.; and as the assistant vice president of development at the Foundation for the Carolinas in Charlotte, N.C. Prior to working in development, Stillerman worked as a banking and business services officer at Branch Banking and Trust and First Citizens Bank in Statesville, N.C.



As vice president of institutional advancement and development, Stillerman will serve as executive director of the PVCC Educational Foundation and will manage college fundraising and major gifts planning, the PVCC Alumni Association and student scholarships, as well as oversee a variety of campus departments including grants development; marketing and media relations; and outreach. He replaces former vice president Jim Ross, who left PVCC in 2016 to take on the presidency of Pamlico Community College in Grantsboro, N.C.



“PVCC is thrilled to have Harry Stillerman as our new vice president,” said Frank Friedman, PVCC president. “Harry brings a wide breadth of skills to us in the areas of development, fundraising and public relations. His experience as a financial officer in the banking industry will be an asset to the Educational Foundation as we work to secure new funds to support scholarships and other valuable resources for our students.”



Stillerman has a master’s degree in community college administration from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C., and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing and a minor in leadership studies from the University of Richmond.



“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be joining PVCC,” said Stillerman. “The college has a remarkable story to tell. It’s a place that has been transforming lives and enriching our community for nearly half a century. I look forward to working together with employees, alumni, friends and supporters in efforts to secure additional resources for the college and help write exciting new chapters to the PVCC story.”



To learn more about PVCC’s institutional advancement and development division, visit www.pvcc.edu/donors, or call 434-961-5226.