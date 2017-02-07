UVA Health System: Final Artificial Pancreas Clinical Trials Now Open

The University of Virginia Health Systems is hosting the final round of clinical trials that could make life a little easier for people with Type 1 Diabetes.

It developed an artificial pancreas that can automatically regulate blood sugar levels. The pancreas uses a platform called In-Control by Type-Zero Technologies.

In-Control is an app on a Smartphone-like device which communicates with a chip inside your arm to directly inject insulin into your bloodstream through a pump.

“The major advantage, I would guess, is in addition to better control overall, would be that people would be free to do whatever they want to do as oppose to think about their diabetes all the time,” said Dr. Boris Kovatchev, UVA professor and director for UVA Center for Diabetes.

UVA had over 300 people participate in trials so far.

