Albemarle Co. Supervisor Sheffield Not Likely to Seek Reelection

The Rio District seat on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is about to open up.

Tuesday, February 7, Brad L. Sheffield tweeted, "I don't plan to run for Supervisors again. Family more important."

The supervisor says he wants to spend more time with his family as his wife battles cancer.

Sheffield also serves as the executive director of JAUNT, and says he wants to have more time and freedom to address growing transit needs in the Albemarle/Charlottesville area.

"Transit's really taken a really robust role in the community, and I want to be more involved with those conversations than I can be as supervisor," he said.

Sheffield does plan to finish out the last 10 months of his current term. He was elected to serve the Rio District of the county in 2013. The Democrat says he has not ruled out running for office again in the future.