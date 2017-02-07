Albemarle Co. Supervisor Sheffield Not Likely to Seek Reelection

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Rio District seat on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is about to open up.
Tuesday, February 7, Brad L. Sheffield tweeted, "I don't plan to run for Supervisors again. Family more important."
The supervisor says he wants to spend more time with his family as his wife battles cancer.
Sheffield also serves as the executive director of JAUNT, and says he wants to have more time and freedom to address growing transit needs in the Albemarle/Charlottesville area.
"Transit's really taken a really robust role in the community, and I want to be more involved with those conversations than I can be as supervisor," he said.
Sheffield does plan to finish out the last 10 months of his current term. He was elected to serve the Rio District of the county in 2013. The Democrat says he has not ruled out running for office again in the future.
Statement from Albemarle County Supervisor Brad L. Sheffield:
As semi-officially announced today:
I will not seek re-election for a second term as Supervisor.
I feel honored and privileged to have been given the opportunity to serve this community. I have grown significantly as a person, and have met some amazing people who make our community the wonderful place we all call home. It’s an experience I will always value, and never forget. I am a better person because of this community.
Serving in office is hard. It takes a lot of time, and many sacrifices. Fortunately, I have an amazing family. A strong wife and two very remarkable daughters. In my youth, I never thought I would be so blessed to have this kind of family. They have supported me from the first day I announced; knocking on thousands of doors while campaigning, thousands of hours of meetings and endless phone calls at all hours of the day. They have supported me every step of the way. My family is my rock. A few changes over the last year have caused me to desire to focus more inward on family. Christi’s almost year long struggle with cancer has inspired me to be a better person, and it has renewed my love for a wonderful woman. My oldest daughter will soon head off to Va Tech, an experience I was not offered at her age. I want to be there every step of the way to help her embrace the full college experience. And, with the absence of a big sister, my most energetic and passionate daughter will no doubt create immeasurable amounts of joy as I watch her grow, and consume much of my attention as she enters her teenage years and high school.
Further, it is well known that I have a passion for transit and our community’s mobility. This area’s transportation opportunities are set to grow and change with leaps and bounds over the next decade. That means we need strong, focused leadership and knowledgeable discussions of how to best prepare for our future. Stepping away from service as Supervisor offers me more time to impartially be part of those opportunities and help effectively be part of the discussions.
The next nine months will involve some of the hardest work the Board of Supervisors will face in a long time. Our opportunities are unbound, but require strategic preparation. I don’t plan to let up at all, and will remain just as devoted and adamant about what I hear from the community and think is right for how we shape this community’s future. I will remain a firm voice championing how we shape our economic future, how we articulate our land use vision, how we embrace our aging population, and how we improve the neighborhood level quality of life for our residents.
To the Albemarle community, esp. the Rio District - Thank you for the gift of service.