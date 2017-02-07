Virginia Senate Passes Redistricting Bill

The Virginia Senate passed a bill dealing with re-districting Monday afternoon. Senate Bill 846 was passed on a 26 to 14 vote.

The measure would set up an interim redistricting commission when a voting district is declared unlawful by a court.

A panel would then come up with a plan for new voting lines and submit the proposals to the General Assembly and the governor.

This bill now moves on to the House of Delegates. Similar efforts aimed at re-districting reform have died in sub-committee meetings.