Group Meets to Discuss Bystander Intervention Training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A group worried about a rise in white supremacy in the wake of President Donald Trump's election is turning fear into training.

Sara Tansey spent time talking to people about bystander intervention training on the Downtown Mall including singing songs.

Several dozen turned out for the free event. Tansey was inspired to offer the training after things got heated between groups at the mayor's rally to declare Charlottesville a "capital of resistance.”

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

