City Council Votes to Extend Time for Residents to Shovel Snow

People in Charlottesville now have more time to shovel out that deep snow in Charlottesville this winter.

Monday, City Council approved an ordinance that would allow the city manager to extend the amount of time residents have to remove snow from their sidewalks.

This would only apply if the snow is at least one foot deep. Currently, Charlottesville residents have 24 hours after the snow has stopped to clear their sidewalks, or face a penalty.