Quantcast

City Council Could Face Legal Roadblocks Moving Lee Statue

Posted: Updated:
Statue of General Robert Edward Lee in Charlottesville's Lee Park (FILE) Statue of General Robert Edward Lee in Charlottesville's Lee Park (FILE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Despite Charlottesville City Council's vote to move the Robert E. Lee statue, the city still must overcome a number of legal hurdles before that can happen.

Under Virginia state law, it is illegal to disturb or alter any memorial to a war veteran, including Confederate veterans. That includes moving it.

In a similar case in Loudon County, the locality decided it could not move a Confederate statue outside the county courthouse.

“If Charlottesville wanted to avoid any litigation risk, then asking the General Assembly for explicit alteration of that law to allow movement of the statue would be the safest place,” former U.S. attorney Tim Heaphy said.

Councilors Monday night said that is one option. They plan to write to the state attorney general for advice about how to proceed.

  • Viewer Poll

  • Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
    1%
    106 votes
    Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
    4%
    651 votes
    Remove the statue and rename the park
    5%
    845 votes
    Don't change anything
    88%
    14612 votes
    None of the above
    3%
    481 votes
  • RELATED ARTICLES: In Depth: Central Virginia Debates over Civil War Era Displays and Monuments

  • City Council Could Face Legal Roadblocks Moving Lee StatueMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.